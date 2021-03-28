CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

GGTB Ep. 88 – Hope Springs Eternal w/ Scott Merkin of MLB.com and James Fegan of The Athletic

Scott Merkin of MLB.com and James Fegan of The Athletic join the podcast to talk about Eloy, Vaughn, Rodon, Anderson and so much more as Sox fans turn their focus to the start of the 2021 season. Despite Eloy’s injury, the Sox are set up for what we hope is a historic season. A big thank you to Scott Merkin and James Fegan for jumping on and helping us make sense of everything. Go Sox!

