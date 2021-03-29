2021 NFL Draft: Alabama’s Mac Jones meets again with Chicago Bears

A week after Alabama held their Pro Day in front of NFL coaches and scouts, the program hosted their media day featuring quarterback Mac Jones, a prospect that is seeing his stock rise by the day leading into April’s draft. Jones met the media after a solid showing at his Pro Day and he revealed a little more about his predraft process. That includes meeting again with the Chicago Bears, According to Jacob Infante, Jones met with the Bears at the Senior Bowl and then recently had a formal meeting with the franchise by talking over the phone for an hour. Jones revealed that the Bears “just talked” ball with him and he hopes to meet with them again soon. Alabama QB Mac Jones confirms to me that he has formally met with the #Bears. He says that they met for an hour and “just talked ball”, and he hopes to continue to be in contact with them again in this pre-draft process. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 29, 2021

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has met with the Bears and called it "a great meeting." "We just talked football for an hour straight. That's the best type of meeting for me. … Hopefully I'll get a chance to talk to them more and see where that relationship goes." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 29, 2021

Jones has been a hot topic in terms of the upcoming draft, mainly because of the smoke surrounding him and the San Francisco 49ers after the franchise traded up to No. 3 overall last week. The two sides have been connected a few times and there’s even a report that the 49ers are heading to Alabama to watch Jones throw at his own pro day on Tuesday, instead of going to Ohio State to see Justin Fields.

While the Bears are obviously interested in Jones, it’s unlikely they will be able to grab him unless they trade into that Top 10. And that’s IF Jones were to fall past No. 5 or No. 6. Currently, the only logical team for the Bears to move up and trade with is Atlanta at No. 4 overall as they could look to move back and keep Matt Ryan.

Whatever happens, there seems to be some smoke with the Bears and Jones. However it could just be them doing their due-diligence just in case an opportunity presents itself.