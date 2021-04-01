FOCO releasing Chicago Cubs & White Sox Mascot Opening Day Bobbleheads!

Happy Opening Day Chicago baseball fans!

With 2021 here, the hope is that both the Northside and Southside teams can make the playoffs and compete for a World Series, potentially giving us our first Crosstown World Series. But before we get there, we have to celebrate Opening Day as the Chicago Cubs are set to take on Pittsburgh at home while the White Sox travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

To help get you ready for Opening Day, our friends over at FOCO have released their MLB Mascot Opening Day Bobblehead Series featuring Clark the Cub and South Paw! These bobbleheads portray the mascots posing and holding a bag of peanuts and snack box. The button on top of the base activates speakers that play “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

Check them out below:

The bobbleheads are available for preorder right now with only 2,021 made and cost $50.00. You can preorder Clark and South Paw now! They will ship to customers beginning in May.