Jordan Brand Announces Next Steps in $100M Black Community Commitment

Back in 2020, Jordan Brand announced a big $100M donation over a 10 year span to the Black Community to fight systemic racism. Over that 10-year span,  Michael Jordan and the brand will donate the $100M doing so in steps.

This week, Jordan Brand is announcing the first cycle of Community Grants by donating a total $1 million to local, grassroots organizations who are creating more equitable futures for Black Americans. The first cycle will open for 30 days beginning March 31 and will end on April 30th.

All completed applications submitted by organizations with a mission or programs that align with one of the focus areas – racial equality, social justice and greater access to education – will be reviewed by an advisory committee comprised of members from the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan Family Office teams. All 501(c)(3) organizations working to improve outcomes for the Black Community, with an annual budget of $3 million per year or less, are encouraged to apply.

 

The Community Grants Program continues the long-term vision set by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand beginning in summer of 2020. Last year, donations between $500,000 and $1 million each were given to the commitment’s first national partners: the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), the Formerly Incarcerated Convicted People & Families Movement (FICPFM) and Black Voters Matter. All share a history of driving transformative change at the national level.

Click here to access the application portal and read instructions on how to complete your submission.

