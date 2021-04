An episode you won’t want to miss Bears fans! Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” are joined by Bears’ running backs David Montgomery and Ryan Nall to talk offense, offseason and more in a guest spot for the ages! PLUS, the guys talk NFL Draft as draft month is officially here.

