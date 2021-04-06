CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast. Episode 34 – Ain’t No Thang but a Chicken Wing

This week the Dinger’s crew breaks down the series win vs the Buccos and takes a look at the Degens from Upcountry. Also the guys ask: who is Matt Duffy and can we get KB for MVP trending?

