The Big Red Bus – Episode 60 – Stalled Bus vs the Hawks

A huge game for Zach LaVine couldn’t offset a big collapse by the Bulls down in Atlanta, and tensions are running high on the Big Red Bus as a result. What does another tough to swallow loss mean for the home stretch of the season as the Bulls work to make a playoff run? Join See Red Fred and Doug Thonus as they work to make sense of the team’s current mindset and what needs to change from here.

