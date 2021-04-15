CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

Celebrate Carlos Rodon’s no-hitter with new bobblehead from FOCO

Z P 0 Comments
WHITE SOX 

Our friends over at FOCO have had a big day on Thursday in terms of Chicago Sports. First, they released their preorder for four new Chicago Bulls bobbleheads as part of their 3x NBA Champions series and now they are honoring the most recent Chicago sports milestone.

Not even 24 hours after he threw a no-hitter, FOCO is releasing a special Carlos Rodon bobblehead to commemorate the achievement.Check out the teaser image below:

The new bobblehead is limited to 155 pieces, cost $50.00 and ships in August. You can preorder yours now at FOCO!

Z P

Chicago sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *