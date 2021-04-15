Celebrate Carlos Rodon’s no-hitter with new bobblehead from FOCO

Our friends over at FOCO have had a big day on Thursday in terms of Chicago Sports. First, they released their preorder for four new Chicago Bulls bobbleheads as part of their 3x NBA Champions series and now they are honoring the most recent Chicago sports milestone.

Not even 24 hours after he threw a no-hitter, FOCO is releasing a special Carlos Rodon bobblehead to commemorate the achievement.Check out the teaser image below:

The new bobblehead is limited to 155 pieces, cost $50.00 and ships in August. You can preorder yours now at FOCO!