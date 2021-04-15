FOCO set to release more 90s Chicago Bulls bobbleheads

ESPN’s hit documentary “The Last Dance” took the sports world by storm last year as we were all inside dealing with lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10-part 30-for-30 series was must-watch TV every Sunday with two episodes airing each week.

If you remember when it was going on, then you certainly remember when our friends over at FOCO released special bobbleheads for Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman which were an instant hit. Now, almost a year later they are introducing additional bobbleheads for the series.

On Thursday, Chicago Bulls fans will be able to add to their collection by pre-ordering special Luc Longley, Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, and Toni Kukoc bobbleheads as part of the Chicago Bulls 3X NBA Champion Bobblehead Series.

Check out images below:

The bobbleheads will be available for preorder starting at 1o:00 A.M. CST on FOCO’s website for $50 each as they are limited to just 360 per bobblehead.