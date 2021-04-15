Keepin It 100: The King Returns with Special Guests Rischad Whitfield and Dr. Hervé Damas

Two more weeks until the #Bears​ add to their roster with an eye towards the future. So how confident are we in knowing what the Bears will do? Join Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw for Keepin It 100 as they continue the draft talk with the return of The Footwork King, Rischad Whitfield, and get his insight on who he believes is the best wide receiver in the 2021 class.

Plus, doctor Hervé Damas comes on to talk about the healing effects of marijuana and CBD for NFL and NCAA athletes, and how the controversial topic has changed over the years.

