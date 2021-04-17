Big Red Bus Chicago Bulls Podcast Episode 61 — K.C. Johnson joins the show

Things aren’t going well for the Chicago Bulls as they have lost five straight and will be without their star, Zach LaVine, for a few weeks as we hit crunch time in the NBA season.

But what should we make of these latest developments?

The Big Red Bus’ Doug Thonus and See Red Fred are joined by Bulls beat writer K.C. Johnson to talk about the struggles, the future of the franchise, plus another rebuild?

Listen to the episode below: