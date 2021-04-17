2021 NFL Draft: Are the Chicago Bears planning on a big move up?

With just under two weeks away until the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are currently set to pick No. 20 overall. The franchise has a few big needs on their roster including offensive tackle, defensive back, safety, wide receiver and yes, quarterback.

Despite signing Andy Dalton, the Bears could be in the market to draft a rookie quarterback in hopes that he finally solves their problems at the position. But at No. 20 overall, there aren’t many options unless they want to take a flier on a second or third round prospect.

However, there appears to be some smoke to the thought of the Bears moving up in the draft to land a quarterback. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on that situation and offered some interesting thoughts as to why Dalton likely isn’t the end game here for the franchise:

“There has been sentiment around the NFL for a few weeks that the Bears are plotting a move for a quarterback, that Pace and Nagy view that as their best chance to spark a turnaround while also providing hope for the future. The Bears could continue with their plan to start Dalton while bringing along a rookie, hoping the veteran performs well enough that they don’t have to turn to a draft pick in an effort to try to save jobs.”

Now, Biggs uses Ohio State prospect Justin Fields in his photo, a player that the Bears have watched at his Pro Days twice now and clearly have interest. Fields probably isn’t slipping past 8 and even that’s a stretch to happen come April.