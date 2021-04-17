GGTB Chicago White Sox Podcast: Rodon’s no-hitter, Yermin’s start and Steve Paradzinski interview

The Chicago White Sox are starting to play better after disappointing opening weekend in Anaheim as they returned home to Guaranteed Rate Field last week.

Sitting at 6-7 going into this weekend’s series in Boston, the White Sox are fresh off a Carlos Rodon no-hitter but find themselves in third place in the AL Central behind Kansas City and Cleveland. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier either as Boston sits atop the AL East.

The Good Guys Talk Back podcast discussed the recent week including the Rodon no-hitter, Yermin Mercedes continuing his hot play and were also joined by Steve Paradzinski of On Tap Sports to talk some South Side baseball. Listen below:

