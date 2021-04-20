GGTB Ep. 93 – Jekyll & Hyde

The Sox split with Boston but can’t find a way to get over the .500 mark. Losses to the BoSox bookend a brilliant double-header sweep that saw Hendriks and Kopech dominant. TA is back and providing a much needed spark however Abreu has yet to get going. Hot and Cold; Feast or Famine. Nick and Pat are looking for some consistency as the Sox head into CLE.

