Davis Mills to the Chicago Bears in Round 1 Picking Up Steam?

‘Tis the season of smoke screens and quarterback reaches. Barely a week away from the NFL Draft are the Chicago Bears participating in either of those strategies? In recent days, two major publication have presented mock drafts with the Bears taking Stanford signal-caller Davis Mills with their first-round draft pick, 20th overall.

Citing reporting by Matt Miller and Peter Schrager that has Mills rocketing up draft boards in recent days, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest points to Bears QB coach John DeFilippo attending Mills’ Pro-Day as evidence the Bears may be interested in taking Mills.

Just yesterday Pete Prisco of CBS had the Bears taking Mills #20 overall.

Mills is the former #1 rated quarterback coming out of high school so the pedigree is there but he battled injury issues at Stanford and only played 14 games in his career at Palo Alto. Mills was a popular choice to sneak into the 2nd round of the draft but with more and more quarterbacks elevating themselves into Top 15 consideration can Mills find his way onto a quarterback desperate team at the backend of the first round? Are the Bears that team?