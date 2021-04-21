The Big Red Bus – Episode 62 – Bounceback in Boston

See Red Fred and the Podfather Doug Thonus discuss the state of the team after the big bounceback win in Boston!

Talking points:

No Tanking Here 1:30

Vucevic, Thad, and Temple Rock 3:49

Lottery Odds 6:30

Unrealistic Expectations of the Trade 8:30

Zach’s Absence 12:00

The Nuclear Card 14:00

Rubio or Ball 19:00

Extending Zach 25:00

Vucevic Setting Picks & Defensive Rebounds 26:30

The Importance of Defensive Rebounds 30:00

Optimal Starting Lineup 40:00

Jimmy Butler’s Comments 46:00

Make sure to subscribe to The Big Red Bus on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as Youtube. Also, make sure to visit our Bulls forum for the latest talk on the team.