Steve and Tommy from the Sons of Hahnarchy podcast join Nick for Episode 95.

The Sox took care of business and swept Texas this weekend…their first sweep of the season. A quality outing from Kuechel and a gem from Kopech coupled by manufactured runs and timely power have helped the Sox get to 3 games over .500. We talk all things Sox especially Kopech, TLR, Madrigal, Vaughn and of course Mercedes. Listen, subscribe, enjoy. Go Sox!