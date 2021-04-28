This week the Dinger’s Crew will sit down for a chat with Joe Kilgallon of True Blue Cubs and discuss such topics as surviving Cubs fan guilt, putting the happiness back into baseball, and RoboCop…err…RoboUmps.
2 thoughts on “Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast; Episode 37: Baseball is FUN”
I loved this Podcast. First time I listened. I have been Cub fan forever and I love the game. Loved what you said about not rebuilding, Nico Hoerner and the fanbase. Thanks