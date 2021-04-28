Report: Chicago Bears doing homework on QB’s on Day 2?

Just over 24 hours to go until the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night and the options at quarterback for the Chicago Bears are starting to come into focus.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones all appear to be destined to be off the board well before the Bears pick at #20 in the first round, so where does that leave the franchise?

According to Tom Pellisoro of the NFL Network the Bears seem to be targeting Davis Mills, Kyle Trask, or Kellen Mond with their 2nd or 3rd round selections. Mills is the former top-rated passer in the country coming out of high school who has battled injury issues while at Stanford and has limited experience.

Trask, a two-year starter at Florida, put up big numbers in the SEC last season(4283yds 43 TD’s to 8 INT’s) but scouts worry if his lack of mobility and accuracy issues will hamper his pro-development. Mond is maybe the most naturally gifted of this group but despite being a three-year starter at Texas A&M scouts are concerned with his decision-making and accuracy.

Many of the concerns with these quarterbacks may be mitigated by the fact that if the Bears take any of these three signal callers that they are likely to sit behind Andy Dalton for a season before taking over the team in 2022. Another burning question is who has ultimate control of this pick, Matt Nagy or Ryan Pace? That could be a major factor in the decision and one we may not know until the draft has concluded.