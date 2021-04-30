Chicago Bears 2021 NFL Draft Tracker

Your one-stop shop for all Bears’ draft picks. The Bears started off the 2021 NFL Draft with a bang and somewhat shocked the NFL world by moving up from their #20 pick. I say somewhat because everyone knew it was a possibility, but not everyone knew that Pace could pull it off. Here we are though, and Bears fans everywhere are hoping the organization can build on a great first pick with their remaining picks. They’re one pick short in the 5th round after last night due to the Fields trade, but it should pay off. We’ll keep ya posted as the Bears’ picks come in and update the list as we go! Round 1 (11): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (via trade with NYG)

Fields has what it takes to be a franchise QB and some are saying he was an absolute steal at #11. Coming into last season he was competing with Trevor Lawrence for the top dog in college. Trevor Lawrence may have went #1 overall, but a lot of folks had Justin Fields at #2, over the QBs that were drafted before him. We’ll see how the coaching staff develops him as he transitions to the next level, but all signs point to him having what it takes. Here’s our quick breakdown on the pick.

Round 2 (39): Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State (via trade with Panthers)

A punch you in the face offensive lineman that addresses a huge need for the Bears. More here.

Round 5 (151): (via trade with Panthers)

Round 6 (208):

Round 6 (221):

Round 6 (228):