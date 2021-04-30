CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast; NFL Draft Live Show

EVERYONE STAY CALM! THE BEARS GOT THEIR QUARTERBACK! Join Keepin It 100’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw as the draft unfolds, bringing you coverage of every pick of the first round! Get ready for twists, turns, and surprises as the best Bears coverage on the planet goes live with appearances by ChiCitySports’ Stephen Johnson, Bear Report’s Zack Pearson, NFL Network’s Adam Rank, ESPN Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, former Bears OT Steve Edwards and more!

