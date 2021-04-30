The Big Red Bus Chicago Bulls Podcast – Episode 64 – Two Legends and Mark K from Australia

The Two Legends, See Red Fred and Doug Thonus, interview Mark K from Australia about the future of the team after the disappointing loss to Thibs and the Knicks.

Talking Points:

What are the Chances we Make the Playoffs? (2:00)

What is the Problem (5:20)

The Remaining Schedule & Starting Lineup Changes (13:01)

Signing Zach Using Cap Space (17:45)

15 Million to Match for Lauri (21:00)

Why Bring this team back? (32:00)

Patrick Williams and the Rookie Wall (38:00)

Patrick Williams vs. Coby White (46:00)

The War on Billy Donovan (48:00)

Thibs (56:00)

Billy Donovan vs Thibs and 6th Grade Basketball (1:03)

