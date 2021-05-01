More trouble brewing in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers?

As the 2021 NFL Draft continues on, the Chicago Bears feel like they are having a great draft led by their selections of quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. While Chicago has a few more picks to make on Day 3, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the NFL is with Chicago’s rival up north.

News broke on Thursday ahead of the start of the NFL Draft that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with his situation in Green Bay, specifically with management. This has been a big story all weekend and on Saturday, a new report out suggests things are getting worse.

Per Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, Rodgers reportedly wants general manager Brian Gutekunst fired:

The reigning league MVP remains adamant that he won’t return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst, a source in Rodgers’ camp said, and that he’s willing to weigh hardline options at his disposal — from refusing to show up for offseason activities to holding out of training camp and possibly retirement. Asked if anything could be done to repair the relationship between Rodgers and the team, the source said a reconciliation may not be possible if Gutekunst remains and that team president Mark Murphy is aware of the quarterback’s feelings about the general manager. “The ball is in Mark’s court,” the source said.

Woah. That’s a big report that may have a lot of truth to it. Gutekunst traded up in the first round last season to draft quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State, a move that made Rodgers furious.

Now, nothing has happened yet and the Packers are reportedly not shopping Rodgers right now. But this is a story that will be big over the next few weeks and something to monitor for Bears fans.