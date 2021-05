Nick and Pat welcome Herb Lawrence from The Score 670 & The Locked On Sox podcast. We try to make sense of Tony’s lineups, where to find more offense with Robert out and why is Lamb getting more playing time than Vaughn? The Sox came out of April with a winning record and are chasing KC in the division but who is the real threat? And, could Rodon be traded? Also, TLR puts the Yerminator in timeout for ‘explainable’ reasons. Local, fan-centric Sox chatter. Go Sox!