The Big Red Bus: A Chicago Bulls Podcast; Episode 65 – The Joe Cowley Interview

The Bulls’ playoff hopes continue to fade now sitting four games out of the final playoff spot in the East, can they make a late push? See Red Fred sits down with the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley to discuss how the winding road has brought the Bulls into their predicament, where they go from here, and more.

Joe’s Take on Thibs (2:50)

The Thibs Minutes (8:09)

Every Regular Season is Game 7 (13:30)

Towns Argument (18:43)

Jimmy Argument (20:39)

Derrick Rose and Jimmy (27:00)



Bulls vs LeBron (34:00)



The Pax Problem (39:00)



Zach LaVine (48:00)



The Vucevic Trade (51:00)



Mark K from Australia (54:00)



Rocky Bleier (56:00)