The Big Red Bus: A Chicago Bulls Podcast; Episode 65 – The Joe Cowley Interview

The Bulls’ playoff hopes continue to fade now sitting four games out of the final playoff spot in the East, can they make a late push? See Red Fred sits down with the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley to discuss how the winding road has brought the Bulls into their predicament, where they go from here, and more.
- Joe’s Take on Thibs (2:50)
- The Thibs Minutes (8:09)
- Every Regular Season is Game 7 (13:30)
- Towns Argument (18:43)
- Jimmy Argument (20:39)
- Derrick Rose and Jimmy (27:00)
- Bulls vs LeBron (34:00)
- The Pax Problem (39:00)
- Zach LaVine (48:00)
- The Vucevic Trade (51:00)
- Mark K from Australia (54:00)
- Rocky Bleier (56:00)