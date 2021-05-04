CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

The Big Red Bus: A Chicago Bulls Podcast; Episode 65 – The Joe Cowley Interview

The Bulls’ playoff hopes continue to fade now sitting four games out of the final playoff spot in the East, can they make a late push? See Red Fred sits down with the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley to discuss how the winding road has brought the Bulls into their predicament, where they go from here, and more.

  • Joe’s Take on Thibs (2:50)
  • The Thibs Minutes (8:09)
  • Every Regular Season is Game 7 (13:30)
  • Towns Argument (18:43)
  • Jimmy Argument (20:39)
  • Derrick Rose and Jimmy (27:00)
  • Bulls vs LeBron (34:00)
  • The Pax Problem (39:00)
  • Zach LaVine (48:00)
  • The Vucevic Trade (51:00)
  • Mark K from Australia (54:00)
  • Rocky Bleier (56:00)

