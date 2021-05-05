Rare Michael Jordan basketball card sets new record at auction

Any Michael Jordan item will be popular for collectors, especially those that grew up watching him and the Chicago Bulls dominate the 90’s. In previous years, we have seen rare Air Jordan sneakers set records for sales at auctions and now with the trading card market at an all-time high, a new Jordan piece is setting a big record. A 1997 Upper Deck game-worn jersey and auto card just set a new record with a bid of $1,611,300 on Goldin Auctions per Darren Rovell. The card features a piece of Jordan’s 1992 All-Star Game jersey as well as his auto and is the first patch auto card from Upper Deck and Jordan. It’s numbered 21/23 and graded by PSA at an 8 which near mint: Bidding in @GoldinAuctions opened last night w/$20M in bids in the first five hours. This signed card features a cut up piece of MJ’s 1992 All-Star Jersey. Current top bid with buyer’s premium is $1,611,300, which already makes it the highest priced MJ item ever at auction. pic.twitter.com/OpMZT3XdeX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2021 Damn.

The card has now set a new record for being the highest-priced Jordan item at an auction. There is still 17 days left on the item and it already has 11 bids. The number could continue to shoot up even more and make this record-setter even bigger.

With the sports card market booming right now, expect to see more cards hit record-numbers in the coming months especially with players like Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic being sought-after by collectors everywhere. It’s not just hobby that is taking off, either. The retail market is also big at the moment with plenty of stores sold out of items. Buckle up, folks because this card bubble likely isn’t ending anytime soon.

