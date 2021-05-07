CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

GGTB Chicago White Sox Podcast Ep. 97: Step on Throats

Nick B 0 Comments , , , , , ,
Good Guy Talk Back Podcasts WHITE SOX 

The Sox will face the Royals and Twins during the next 13 games. Can the Sox provide the necessary hellacious effort to create separation in the division? Patrick Nolan from Sox Machine joins us to talk about all things White Sox including TLR and why the Sox can manage to thrive without Robert. It’s time for the Sox to send a message in the AL Central. Listen, subscribe, enjoy. Go Sox!

Make sure to subscribe to Good Guys Talk Back on Spotify, iTunes,  Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as YouTube. Also make sure to visit our White Sox forum for the latest talk on the team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *