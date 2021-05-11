CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast; Episode 40: The Matt Duffy Appreciation Episode

The Dingers Crew gives some special love to Matt Duffy and breaks down the Pirates series. Also, the crew welcomes in special guest Jake Bujnowski, son of Tom who made the K signs used during Kerry Wood’s historic 20 strike-out game.
