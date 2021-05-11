Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast; Episode 40: The Matt Duffy Appreciation Episode May 11, 2021 Nick B 0 Comments #dingers, baseball, chicago, chicitysports, Cubs, MLB CUBS Dingers Podcasts The Dingers Crew gives some special love to Matt Duffy and breaks down the Pirates series. Also, the crew welcomes in special guest Jake Bujnowski, son of Tom who made the K signs used during Kerry Wood’s historic 20 strike-out game. Make sure to subscribe to Dingers on Spotify, iTunes, Spreaker, as well as YouTube. Also make sure to visit our Chicago Cubs forum for the latest talk on the team.