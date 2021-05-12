LIVE: 2021 Chicago Bears Schedule Tracker

The Chicago Bears officially release their 2021 Regular Season Schedule on Wednesday night at 6:45pm CT on ChicagoBears.com. Follow along below with live updates as confirmed games start to come in ahead of the official release! Week 1: Sunday September 12 at 7:30pm CT @ Los Angeles Rams (per Chicago Bears) Week 2: Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5: Sunday October 10 @ Las Vegas Raiders (per Brad Biggs)

Week 6:

Week 7: Sunday October 24 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (per Carmen DeFalco)

Week 8: vs San Francisco 49ers (per Lee Sharpe)

Week 9: Monday, November 8 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF) (Per Danny Parkins)

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: Thursday November 25 @ Detroit Lions (per Bill Zimmerman)

Week 13:

Week 14: Sunday December 12 at 7:30pm CT @ Green Bay Packers (per Marques Eversoll)

Week 15: Monday December 20 at 7:30pm CT vs Minnesota Vikings (per Rick Sosa)

Week 16: Sunday December 26 @ Seattle Seahawks (per Brad Biggs)

Week 17:

Week 18: Sunday January 9 @ Minnesota Vikings (per Rick Sosa)

NOTE: All dates, times and opponents are subject to change per the official release of the schedule on Wednesday night.

UPDATES:

Wednesday May 12, 10:44 AM

Pro Football Focus’ Lee Sharpe says the Bears will be hosting the 49ers in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Wednesday May 12, 10:22 AM

Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs is reporting the Bears are headed west in Week 16 to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

#Bears at #Seahawks slated for Dec. 26 from what I am told. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 12, 2021

Wednesday May 12, 10:05 AM

ESPN 1000’s Carmen DeFalco has tweeted that the Bears will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Wednesday May 12, 9:28 AM

Marques Eversoll of Green Bay’s The Fan 107.5 is reporting the Bears will take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

Wednesday May 12, 9:28 AM

Viking Territory’s Rick Sosa is reporting the Bears will take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 15 and finish the season with another matchup with the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 18.

Wednesday May 12, 8:28 AM

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs is reporting the Bears will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 5. This game was added with the expansion of the NFL season moving to 17 games.

I am guessing #Bears at Las Vegas is tops for a lot of fans with the schedule release. I am told Chicago's first game against the #Raiders in Las Vegas will be October 10. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 12, 2021

Wednesday May 12, 7:55 AM

The Chicago Bears have announced they are opening their 2021 slate with a trip out west to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday September 12 on Sunday Night Football.

Lights, camera, 🎬! We're L.A. bound for Week 1 vs. the Rams.https://t.co/Bbv3i37PET — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2021

Wednesday May 12, 7:18 AM

Sirius XM’s Bill Zimmerman is reporting the Bears are playing the Detroit Lions Week 12 on Thanksgiving. This marks the third time in four years the Bears will face the Lions on Thanksgiving.