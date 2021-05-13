Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Bears Schedule Mayhem

The Bears schedule is out so let the projections begin!

Join TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw for Keepin It 100 as former Bear Chris Zorich and ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan join the show to react to the schedule, talk 2021 expectations and when Soldier Field officially catches Soldier FIELDS fever! PLUS, the guys discuss the golden rule of fall – not scheduling ANYTHING that takes away from Sunday football…that goes double for kids birthday parties.

