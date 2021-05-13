The Big Red Bus Chicago Bulls Podcast – Episode 66 – The Bus Race is Over

With the season winding down and the Big Red Bus sputtering towards the finish line, the Bulls are on the verge of turning their attention to the offseason and the continuing rebuild. See Red Fred and Doug Thonus debate the best course of action over the final three games of the season and what’s on the horizon come free agency time.

