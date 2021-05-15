Will Michael Jordan appear in Space Jam 2 this Summer?

With theaters opening back up just in time for Summer, the sequel to the 1996 classic animated film “Space Jam” is set to release this Summer and it will star LeBron James in the lead role this time. While it will follow a similar story line with changes in terms of the actual plot as James has to navigate “the Serververse” to search for his son, a familiar face is likely to make an appearance in this version.

During an interview with Access Hollywood actor Don Cheadle hinted that the GOAT, Michael Jordan, will make an appearance in the upcoming Summer blockbuster but in a different way.

“Michael Jordan is in the movie but not in the way you’d expect it,” Cheadle said in the interview. And that’s all that Cheadle would offer up on that topic, which is interesting leaving us to wonder just how it will go down.

It’s great news that Jordan will in the film and with Cheadle hinting at that, there are some possibilities as to how Jordan can appear. It could be a short video, potentially a photo or even maybe a flashback from the original movie. I guess we will just have to wait and see. In addition to Cheadle, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike will also be in the film.

“Space Jam 2” will release in theaters and via streaming on HBO Max on July 16 and is not expected to face any delays due to COVID-19.