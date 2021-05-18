Chicago announces that Lollapalooza is officially back for Summer 2021

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lollapalooza music festival is officially returning to Chicago’s Gran Park late this Summer. The city announced the decision on Tuesday morning, welcoming the return of the four-day event that will take place July 29-Aug. 1. But there is one big rule for attendees of the festival. Attendees will have to be either fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to get into the festival. The negative test result must be obtained within 24 hours of going to Lolla each day. Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement on the return of the festival via BlockClubChicago:

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.”

The full lineup for the 2021 event will be announced Wednesday morning and tickets will be available for sale at Noon the same day.

Lolla is just the latest music festival to announce it’s return to Chicago as both Pitchfork and Riotfest announced that they will both return in September. With the COVID-19 vaccine out and numbers dropping, we are making progress to getting back to the normal including being able to host music festivals like this.