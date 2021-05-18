Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery feels disrespected with ranking

Following a solid rookie season, it took Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery a bit to get going in year three. Montgomery struggled in the first half of the 2020 season before finishing it off strong. The running back recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the final six regular season games including going over 100 rushing yards in three of those games and hitting 95 in another. Montgomery finished the year tied for the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL at 1,070 yet, he still doesn’t get the respect he probably deserves for his efforts. And now the running back is starting to take notice. While appearing on the Type Shit Podcast recently, Montgomery told the hosts that “there’s a whole lot of disrespect going on. This is personal for me.” in response to where he’s ranked among running backs in the league.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery told Type Shit Podcast that he feels disrespected by where he is ranked among running backs in the NFL and is hungry to get after it this season. Montgomery: "It's a whole lot of disrespect going on. This is personal for me." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 17, 2021

Part of the reason for struggles early in the 2020 season were due to poor offensive line play and just the struggles in general for the Bears offense under both Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. But once the team made some moves on the offensive line ahead of Week 12, things got better for Montgomery.

In that final six-game stretch, Montgomery helped carry the load for the Bears offense as they made a playoff push. Now, the running back enters 2021 trying to build off that momentum and he should be a a player that takes that next step for the offense. If he does that, Chicago should be in great shape in terms of their offense.