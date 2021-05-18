Is Justin Fields a Long Shot to Start Week 1?

The hype surrounding Chicago Bears first round selection quarterback Justin Fields has been growing by the day, but it appears there may be some reason to hamper expectations according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Joining WSCR 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show, Rapoport was asked about Fields’ chances to play Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams and painted a bleak projection for Bears fans out there hoping the rookie would start immediately.

Rapoport went on to say during the interview with Parkins and Spiegel, “Best-case scenario: He doesn’t play, and I know fans want to see Justin Fields. I also want to see Justin Fields. I think he’s going to be a really, really good young quarterback who will grow into a really good older quarterback. If the Bears don’t play Justin Fields, it means they’re in a position where they’re winning enough games where they don’t have to do that.”