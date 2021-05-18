Bears Rookie Minicamp: Coaches and Fellow Rookies Impressed with Justin Fields

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bears held their first rookie minicamp practice and Justin Fields was already catching the eyes and ears of fellow rookies and others around the organization.

With a certain buzz around the team, it didn’t take long for Fields to make headlines, in a good way. He already caught the attention of new offensive lineman Larry Borom:

“He’s 100% about business. It’s not fun and games when we’re on the field,” Larry Borom said. “It’s definitely 100% business and he wants to do the job at the highest level that he can. I try to echo that with my play and it works out. It sets the tone for the whole offense. If you see your quarterback, he’s not messing around, it makes everyone else want to work 10 times harder.”

New running back Khalil Herbert seemed to have noticed the same thing after just one day of practice.

“Definitely, he gives out (a serious) demeanor on the field. I think guys gravitate towards it and it spreads to guys in the locker room. When we’re out there and he’s locked in, dialed in, making sure we’ve got the calls, got the plays, got the cadence. And it definitely helps, I feel like it runs a lot smoother, knowing what we gotta do, how to do it. To have that kind of clean, crisp mindset when we attack the line of scrimmage.”

Listen, we’ve heard about players setting the right tone in the Bears locker room as recent as just a season ago when numerous teammates voiced their support for Mitch Trubisky and how everyone was behind him in the locker room. The difference is that this time around, not only is the vocal side of setting the tone there, but the physical side is, too. All signs are pointing to Justin Fields being able to elevate his teammates around him to a higher level with his play. Something unfortunately Mitch was not able to do.