FOCO releasing new Yerminator bobblehead for Yermin Mercedes

Chicago White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes has taken baseball by storm with his hot start this year and is making headlines for hitting another home run on a 3-0 pitch against the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. Whatever your stance is on that, you have to love how Yermin plays the game and what he’s been able to do after serving as a minor league journeyman for years.

Our friends over at Forever Collectibles is releasing an awesome new “Yerminator” bobblehead to pay homage to his nickname. The bobblehead is LIVE now on their website. Check out the bobblehead below:

The bobblehead is limited to just 273 pieces and retails at $50. You can preorder yours now from our friends over at FOCO here!

For more on the White Sox and the 2021 MLB season, make sure to check back with ChiCitySports and visit our forums!