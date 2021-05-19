Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Rookie Camp Rewind

The #Bears went from a team ready to sit out workouts to nearly full participation. Think it has something to do with a certain new QB? We do! Join TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw for a special Tuesday edition of Keepin It 100! CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt joins the show to talk storylines following the NFL draft and DaWindyCity Productions jumps on to talk his legendary hype videos, Bears and more!

