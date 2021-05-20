GGTB A Chicago White Sox Podcast; Episode 100: Just Getting Started

It’s episode 100, and we were joined by Jonnie from On Tap Sports Net & Sox on 35th to recap the Twins series and talk all things White Sox. We cover Yermin, TLR, unwritten rules, Gio’s outing, and timely hitting. A fourth of the season is in the books and the Sox are in first place in the Central. Hopefully, this is just the start. Go Sox!
