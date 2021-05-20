Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Re-Kappin the Draft with David Kaplan

TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” Marsaw are back with ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan for a new Keepin It 100!

It’s a conversation that needs to be had: Where does the drafting of quarterback Justin Fields rank among Chicago sports moments? What does this mean for Nagy/Pace and the collaboration? What does Kap think of Leno? Is Nagy taking back play calling the right move? What will the defense be?

