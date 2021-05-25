Summer is almost here and there was Mayhem between Cardinals and White Sox fans on Monday night

The Chicago White Sox returned to the field on Monday night as Tony La Russa faced his longtime former team the St. Louis Cardinals on what was a beautiful night for a game. But the fans in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field had a better showing than the Red Birds did as the White Sox were able to grab game 1 of the series 5-1. With the weather feeling like Summer, the beer was flowing and the fists were being thrown in what was mayhem in the outfield bleachers. There wasn’t one but two fights caught on camera during the game. The first fight we have was between White Sox fans as the ladies duked it out before security intervened. A few Cardinals fans were nice enough to try to separate it, but when it gets to that point….good luck. Check it out below: Told ya’ll, the bleachers ain’t for the weak🥴 pic.twitter.com/ymEiSYEG7w — Nancy (@nancyshines_) May 25, 2021

That fight gave us this image which should be hung somewhere in one of Chicago’s fantastic museums:

Fans fight in the bleachers during the 9th inning as the #WhiteSox defeat the Cardinals 5-1 https://t.co/zS8vokF89W pic.twitter.com/sjaG4IYLuH — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) May 25, 2021

LOOK AT THAT! Look in the top left, the couple up there want no business with that fight and the looks on their faces are priceless. We also have the shooter of the video posted above in the picture wearing white. There’s a LOT going on here.

But that’s not all…… There was another fight, this time in the right field bleachers as a White Sox fan and Cardinals fan opted to fight shirtless with their sweaty briefs hanging out and the must of swamp ass reeking through the air.

It was pure chaos left and right on the southside of Chicago last night (via @rinella_sam) pic.twitter.com/z76guGQK0E — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) May 25, 2021

Look, the warm weather is nice but this is absolute chaos. I can’t even imagine what’s going to happen when the Cubs and White Sox meet this Summer in Chicago, especially if both are in tight divisional races.

I do know one thing we can all agree on though here in Chicago — St. Louis SUCKS.