Chris Simms ranks Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields near bottom of list at position

NFL analyst Chris Simms is at it again. During his annual Top 40 quarterback list on the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast“, the Pro Football Talk host ranked Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields as the 39th best quarterback in the NFL. Simms had Fields ranked one spot behind fellow rookie signal-caller Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers. Fields was selected No. 11 overall when the Bears moved up to draft him from No. 11, while Lance was taken No. 3 overall. Explained more on the mechanics here. The wide stride combined with the independent arm motion is something he'll have to work on, and it's not an easy fix. But if he does, the sky is the limit.https://t.co/oXH9K1CIrX — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 25, 2021 Simms cited Fields’ “wide stride” and arm motion being out of sync leading to accuracy issues as being the cause for concern. Simms did note however that the issues are correctable and if Fields corrected them that there is no limit to how good he can become. This also isn’t the first time that Simms has had criticism for the former Ohio State standout either.

In the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Simms put Fields as the No. 5 quarterback on his player big board and had him falling all the way to No. 32 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That drew some comments from other analysts in terms of Simm’s list and criticism for Fields.

But the thing that matters the most is that the Bears are happy with Fields falling to them at No. 11 and so far, everything has been good at practices.

Fields has impressed his teammates in Chicago so far and Simms has a history of some questionable quarterback evaluations so many Bears fans will take Simms’ opinion with a grain of salt.

