Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Quarterback Geniuses

Do the Bears have one the league’s smartest QBs? According to one test, they just may!

Keepin’ It 100 with TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shane “The Smartest Man” Marsaw is back with a new episode as Rookie Scouting Portfolio creator Matt Waldman is back for more great football talk and a look back at The Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy course correction! PLUS, Dr. Scott Goldman, creator of the AIQ (athletic intelligence quotient), joins the 100 Crew to discuss the test and just how well Justin Fields excelled at it.

Make sure to subscribe to Keepin it 100 on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as Youtube. Also, make sure to visit our Bears forum for the latest talk on the team.