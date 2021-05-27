CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Quarterback Geniuses

Do the Bears have one the league’s smartest QBs? According to one test, they just may!

Keepin’ It 100 with TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shane “The Smartest Man” Marsaw is back with a new episode as Rookie Scouting Portfolio creator Matt Waldman is back for more great football talk and a look back at The Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy course correction! PLUS, Dr. Scott Goldman, creator of the AIQ (athletic intelligence quotient), joins the 100 Crew to discuss the test and just how well Justin Fields excelled at it.

