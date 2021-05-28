Chicago White Sox Release “City Connect” Uniforms and They’re Fantastic

The Chicago White Sox became the latest team to release their “City Connect” jerseys in MLB, doing so on Friday afternoon and holy hell, they’re unreal. The White Sox have now joined Miami and Boston as teams to unveil theirs. Check out the new jerseys as the team did a photoshoot that features Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, and Yoán Moncada rocking the new threads: You knew the White Sox were gonna bring the 🔥 for their Nike City Connect jerseys, and they did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/viWLNxRPEA — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2021 The Sox also released a video to go along with the uniforms:

The black & white is iconic – a game changer.

But now, it’s time for the remix.

#ChangetheGame | @NikeDiamond pic.twitter.com/6G47lWCV4q — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2021

The uniforms are meant to represent the relationship between the city and the team and it looks like they nailed it. These fit this team and the South Side perfectly. Already they are seeing positive responses to this new collection which features hats, t-shirts, the jersey and more. You can shop the full look HERE.

Other teams still set to release uniforms in the series are the Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and Los AngelesDodgers and they better bring their A-game because these are going to be tough to beat. It’ll be interesting to see what the team on the North Side releases in the next few weeks.

The Sox will debut the uniforms on June 5th when the Detroit Tigers come to town for a series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Can’t wait to see these on the field!