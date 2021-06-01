REPORT: Chicago Bears Bringing in Offensive Tackle for Workout

The Chicago Bears may not be done re-tooling their offensive line for the 2021 season as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting they are hosting former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses for a workout on Wednesday. The 30-year old lineman has started all 16 games for Washington the past six seasons and has ranked among the best tackles in football by several metrics.

Former WFT OT Morgan Moses is scheduled to visit the Bears on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2021

Morgan Moses was the 6th-best RT in the league last year according to PFF and has 6 seasons of solid starting tape to his name. If the #Bears can sign him to a cheap deal, he’s a big upgrade for their offensive line. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 1, 2021

As it stands, the Bears’ offensive line is already shaping up to look significantly different than a year ago with the cutting of Charles Leno Jr. who had been the team’s left tackle since 2015. As to where the offensive line carousel will end heading into Week 1 is still an unknown as Ryan Pace has been busy making moves specifically at tackle between the addition of Elijah Wilkinson in free agency and the drafting of both Tevin Jenkins in the 2nd round and Larry Borom in the 5th round of April’s NFL Draft. Germain Ifedi is the lone holdover at tackle after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.