GGTB A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Episode 103 -Taking Care Of Business

It’s been nine years since the Sox were in first place on Memorial Day but that’s exactly where they find themselves after sweeping a four game series with Baltimore. Timely hitting and stellar starting pitching continue to be the recipe. We talk all things White Sox, including the new City Connect jerseys. Big series with Cleveland is here. Sox need to continue to take care of business. Go Sox!
