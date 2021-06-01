CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Chicago Sports Blog – Latest News, Discussion, & Rumors for the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, and Fire.

Bears Forum Bulls Forum Blackhawks Forum Cubs Forum White Sox Forum Fire Forum

GGTB A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Episode 103 -Taking Care Of Business

Nick B 0 Comments , , , , ,
Good Guy Talk Back Podcasts WHITE SOX 
It’s been nine years since the Sox were in first place on Memorial Day but that’s exactly where they find themselves after sweeping a four game series with Baltimore. Timely hitting and stellar starting pitching continue to be the recipe. We talk all things White Sox, including the new City Connect jerseys. Big series with Cleveland is here. Sox need to continue to take care of business. Go Sox!
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *