Good Guys Talk Back – Episode 104 – Tame the Tigers

Although the Sox maintain a 2.5 game lead in the Central, they left Cleveland with a sour taste. With a rainout on Wednesday, the Sox were able to refuel and recharge as they host Detroit for a four game series. The Sox need to once again stomp on throats while destroying spirits. Matthew Russell from the Misplaced Sox podcast joins Nick and Pat to talk the upcoming series and more.

Make sure to subscribe to Good Guys Talk Back on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as the ChiCitySports YouTube. Also make sure to visit our White Sox forum for the latest talk on the team.