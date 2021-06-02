CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Good Guys Talk Back – Episode 104 – Tame the Tigers

Good Guy Talk Back WHITE SOX 

Although the Sox maintain a 2.5 game lead in the Central, they left Cleveland with a sour taste. With a rainout on Wednesday, the Sox were able to refuel and recharge as they host Detroit for a four game series. The Sox need to once again stomp on throats while destroying spirits. Matthew Russell from the Misplaced Sox podcast joins Nick and Pat to talk the upcoming series and more.

