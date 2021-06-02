Jay Cutler: Divorcee…and Fashion Business Owner?

The divorce proceedings between former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kristin Cavallari are starting to get a little messy according to sources close to the couple, as Cutler has asked for half ownership of Cavallari’s lifestyle and fashion company, Uncommon James. Jay Cutler reportedly wants half of Kristin Cavallari's brand in divorce https://t.co/XlChToZzi6 pic.twitter.com/6hX0XJolnA — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2021 The company, started in 2017 while the couple was still together, has been a sticking point regarding ownership for the past couple years in various interviews and the reality show, Very Cavallari, that ran for three seasons on E!. In multiple clips, Cavallari can be heard talking about how Jay believes he owns half of the company. During a 2019 episode, the former Laguna Beach star said, “Jay already thinks that he owns half of the company, so by me letting him go in, I’m potentially creating a monster.”

That monster is apparently coming to life in the form of these divorce proceedings, who Cavallari says didn’t contribute any money to the starting of the business four years ago — despite Cutler earning more than $122 million during his playing career between the Broncos, Bears and Dolphins before retiring after the 2017 season.

Despite the bickering over the business, the pair has agreed to 50/50 custody over their three kids and have even shown some amicable behavior on social media as recent as Mother’s Day when Cutler penned an Instagram post to Cavallari.

So will Jay and Kristin split the business like they split custody of the kids? Who knows. One thing is for certain, the last thing many of us probably expected the former Bear to spend his retirement doing is selling women’s jewelry.