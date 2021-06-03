Could Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls reunite this offseason?

This offseason will be an interesting one for the Chicago Bulls following the first year under the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime and we can expect significant changes on the roster going into next year. One need for the Bulls is a two-way guard that can come in and provide valuable minutes either as a starter or off the bench.

And a familiar face could be available.

Chicago native, former No. 1 overall pick and former MVP Derrick Rose is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, with his and the New York Knicks season ending at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. A reunion to bring Rose back home may make sense for both sides but the point guard should see a bigger market in the offseason than he potentially expected. That could include a return to New York as he hinted in his postgame interview: