Could Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls reunite this offseason?

This offseason will be an interesting one for the Chicago Bulls following the first year under the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime and we can expect significant changes on the roster going into next year. One need for the Bulls is a two-way guard that can come in and provide valuable minutes either as a starter or off the bench.
And a familiar face could be available.
Chicago native, former No. 1 overall pick and former MVP Derrick Rose is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, with his and the New York Knicks season ending at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. A reunion to bring Rose back home may make sense for both sides but the point guard should see a bigger market in the offseason than he potentially expected. That could include a return to New York as he hinted in his postgame interview:
Derrick Rose on his future with the Knicks, in part: "That’s not up to me. That’s up to the front office. Who knows if I may be back… But I would love to come back. Who wouldn’t want to play for the Knicks or be in New York?"
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 3, 2021
Rose is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. He started the season with the Detroit Pistons but was traded to the New York Knicks ahead of the deadline. It was his second stint in New York after Chicago traded the point guard to the Big Apple in 2016, ending his tenure with the Bulls.
But now is the perfect opportunity to reunite the two sides and potentially have a homecoming to mend the relationship. Afterall, don’t you want to see D-Rose excite the United Center crowd for at least one more year?